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Santiago Gimenez has a ‘special market’ so will AC Milan listen to transfer offers for misfiring Mexico international striker?
Gimenez's record: Goal tally for AC Milan after €32m transfer
Gimenez moved to San Siro in February 2025. Having previously snubbed interest from English football - with Nottingham Forest particularly keen at one stage - the decision was taken to leave Dutch side Feyenoord when Serie A giants came calling.
Milan invested €32 million (£28m/$37m) worth of faith in the Mexican after seeing him post a record of better than one goal every other game in the Netherlands - with 65 efforts recorded there through 105 appearances.
With his eye for goal and potential for further growth being factored into the equation, Milan were considered to have found the prolific No.9 that they have been crying out for. Gimenez did, however, find the target on just six occasions before the 2024-25 season came to a close.
His only effort this term, in what has been an injury-hit campaign, was recorded in a Coppa Italia clash with Lecce on September 23. Having suffered an unfortunate knock in late October, Gimenez only returned to action on March 21.
Milan have taken to playing without a recognised striker at times, while also bringing in Niclas Fullkrug on loan from West Ham. With an attacking spark still lacking, could Gimenez be sold at the next opportunity?
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Will AC Milan be open to offers for Gimenez?
When that question was put to Ambrosini, the former Milan midfielder - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “Maybe. Milan bought him for around 32, 35 million. I'm sure he has a market, a special market. I think he loves Milan. I don't think he will push to go. I don't think so. But maybe if somebody comes with an important amount of money, maybe Milan could think about it.”
Gimenez has said of returning to action, with the plan being to put recent struggles behind him: “I'm feeling great; I've missed being on the pitch. It's been a long journey, with its ups and downs. I'm finally back on the pitch; I had some problems with my ankle, but everything's fine now. I don’t want to put pressure on myself; I just want to help the team win, which is the most important thing. The rest will follow.”
Positive World Cup could earn Gimenez a long-term future in Milan
Gimenez will hope to rediscover his goal-scoring touch before the current campaign comes to a close, with Milan still having eight games to play in an ongoing bid to wrap up Champions League qualification.
He will then be looking to play a prominent role for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. A positive showing there could see Gimenez returned to San Siro with confidence restored, meaning that there is no need to consider a sale.
Ambrosini added on that possibility: “You know, he had an injury. He had surgery. Then he came back the last game. He played the first minutes after three months. When he was fit, the first period here in Italy, he didn't show a lot of confidence.
“I perfectly know that it's not easy to play in San Siro as a striker. It's not easy. Especially if you are in a team that did not perform well, like Milan was last year. And this year, if he didn't get injured, he would have played a lot of games. Trust me. He would have played many more games. Because I think [Massimiliano] Allegri likes him.
“So maybe after the World Cup, he will start playing. There's only eight games left. I don't think he will play all the eight games. But if he shows a good attitude, maybe Allegri would count on him for the next year.”
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Pulisic boost: How Gimenez could help USMNT star
Gimenez’s return to fitness could allow USMNT star Christian Pulisic to drop into a more favoured deep-lying attacking berth for Milan - helping him to rekindle a lost spark that has delivered a 12-game goal drought. Milan will be back in action on April 6 when taking in a trip to defending Serie A champions Napoli.