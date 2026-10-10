Samuele Inacio left the Italy camp with a sense of disappointment and, perhaps, a hint of anger after not playing a single minute in the four matches Roberto Mancini's Italy played against Belgium, Turkey twice and France. After making his debut in June against Luxembourg with Silvio Baldini on the bench, even if only for one minute plus stoppage time, the 2008-born player from Bergamo had hoped for at least one chance this time too.





Back in Dortmund, Inacio stayed on the bench in Friday night's 2-2 draw for Dortmund under Nico Kovac against Werder Bremen, leaving his seasonal tally for the club at three appearances and two goals, both in the German Cup.