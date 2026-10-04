Samuel Lino sends message to 'best in the world' Vinicius Jr as Flamengo star targets regular Brazil role after India brace

Speaking to GETVafter the final whistle, Lino expressed his delight at the strong showing from Flamengo's contingent: "Great victory for the national team. I'm happy to have been able to help, I'm also happy about Pedro's goal and knowing that it was scored by two Flamengo players. It shows how well Flamengo is represented. Happy for the victory to close these three games well."

Reflecting on the stifling conditions in Kolkata, the forward added: "30 degrees at night, 40 degrees in the morning and 35 degrees in the afternoon. It's quite hot here, the muggy heat and heat really weigh on you. Whether you like it or not, it hinders the flow of the game; you can't always play at a fast pace. The heat is a problem."