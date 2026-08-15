Salah, Messi and Ronaldo: why has the player become more important than the club badge?

Football fans no longer bond with their clubs the way they once did. A new phenomenon has taken hold: supporters connecting more with players and stars than with the crests on the shirts they wear.

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami is perhaps the clearest example. The deal proved a marketing triumph. The club's social media accounts swelled, shirts sold out, and match ticket prices climbed sharply.

Here's the striking part. Many of the new fans weren't drawn to Inter Miami because of the club itself, or any connection to the city. They came for Messi.