The transfer market is no longer just a race between clubs over who pays more. The picture has changed dramatically in recent years, and the strength of a project is now measured by its ability to convince a player before tempting him with money.

Mohamed Salah's deal with Turkey's Trabzon is perhaps the clearest example of this shift. The Turkish club sealed a transfer for a player whose name had stayed linked to the Saudi league, and to Al-Ittihad specifically, for many years.

Salah's arrival in Turkey doesn't just hand Trabzon a victory. It opens the door to a bigger question: have Turkish clubs begun to overtake their Saudi counterparts in the battle for major deals? The huge sums Turkey's clubs spend, alongside their ability to whip up a fan and marketing frenzy around their stars, have made the competition with the Roshn league clearer than ever.