Said El Mala ready to join Bundesliga giants after snubbing Premier League transfer

According to Sky Germany, The race for Koln star El Mala has taken a decisive turn as the teenager has reportedly informed his current club of his desire to join Dortmund. Despite significant interest from abroad, including the Premier League, the Germany Under-21 international is said to be "leaning" towards a move to the Black and Yellows.

This internal signal from the player’s camp has put Dortmund in a stronger position, though negotiating with Koln remains a formidable challenge. The Billy Goats have maintained a firm stance throughout the summer, protecting their prize asset who is under contract until 2030. While Dortmund are confident, they are aware that the financial gap between the two clubs remains substantial.



