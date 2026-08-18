AFP
Shocking critique! Ruud Gullit blasts Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV after praising NEC
Gullit heaps praise on NEC
On Ziggo Sport 's Rondo, Gullit has turned heads across Dutch football by delivering high praise for NEC's recent tactical execution. The former Ballon d'Or winner was thoroughly impressed by how the club sets up and operates on the pitch.
His glowing remarks highlight the growing respect earned by smaller Eredivisie outfits that punch above their weight. Gullit pointed out that their disciplined approach serves as a shining example of modern football organisation.
- AFP
Questioning the traditional giants
The praise quickly turned into a pointed critique directed at the country's established heavyweights. Gullit openly questioned why traditional powerhouses like Ajax, Feyenoord, and PSV struggle to display the same level of consistency and tactical clarity.
"I think the greatest compliment is the style of play," Gullit begins. "The willpower to win that match. Brian Linssen runs a lot. Then I think: why isn't this possible?" he wonders, before adding: "Ajax and Feyenoord looked tired, while PSV had to dig deep until the very end. They also need to play with that eagerness. It is all about the energy you deliver. Surely that is not too much to ask? With NEC I see - and they are not going to win every match - that the core principle remains the same. That is surely the least you can ask?"
Tactical analysis and context
The Dutch icon delved deeper into the tactical nuances that separate well-drilled mid-table sides from the league's frontrunners. Modern football requires more than just financial superiority or star power to break down stubborn defences.
"NEC can go toe-to-toe for a long time and compete with PSV," Gullit added, before highlighting a standout performer. "You really wish them well. Crettaz is truly fantastic. He fits the picture perfectly within this style of play," he said of the goalkeeper.
- AFP
Looking ahead in the Eredivisie
As the domestic campaign unfolds, clubs throughout the division will take note of Gullit's sharp observations. Traditional giants face mounting pressure to refine their approaches and silence critics who demand higher standards.
Meanwhile, NEC will look to use this high-profile endorsement as fuel to maintain their impressive trajectory. Fans and analysts will monitor closely to see if the league leaders respond to the challenge.
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