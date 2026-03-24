‘Not getting rubbish players’ - Dilemma posed by Edu and Co in modern football as Nottingham Forest bring sporting director role back under the microscope

Ex-Forest forward Harewood, speaking exclusively with GOAL via European casino affiliate site Casino Zonder Cruks, said when asked if the sporting director model is a recipe for trouble: “It is. Yes and no. The players that he's getting in are good players. But it's just not the players of a manager's thought process, how he sees he wants to play.

“Every manager's got their own ways and how they see things. And they've got players that will fit their mould. But at the same time, the managers, the owners are not getting rubbish players. They're good players. You just need a good manager to get that out of them. So that's another spanner in the works.

“The players that are at Forest are good players. All of them are very good players. But for some reason, the managers have not bought what those players are capable of doing for what he wants them to do. Which is always hard.

“But that's what he brought you in to do. So if you're taking a manager's job, beforehand you're going in and having a meeting and you would be doing your due diligence and you'd be told what players you've got. So if you know that, you know you're going in to do a job with those players. So you know beforehand what you need to do.

“Sometimes you have to look at the other side of it as well. If a manager's going in to take over a club and he's seeing what there is and what you've got to do, that's the player he needs to deal with and that's the player he needs to work with and try and get the best out of them.”