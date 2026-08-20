'I don't see it' - Roy Keane brutally writes off Man Utd's title chances despite huge transfer

Beyond midfield concerns, Keane highlighted lingering vulnerabilities across United's defensive line as the primary obstacle preventing a title charge.

"The issue is at the back, the full-backs and the two centre-halves are still a big issue," Keane added. "But on paper, they [the midfield] jump out as really good players. But is there a league-winning midfield there? Probably not. No, I don’t see it."

Evaluating Tielemans' £35m arrival, Keane commended the club for avoiding massive wages like in past Casemiro deals, but described the Belgian as a limited option.

"Tielemans is a safety bet for United," Keane stated. "Over the last few years, Casemiro is a good example, players have come in huge money, big wages. Tielemans knows the Premier League, is a good international, having gone to Old Trafford with Vila and had success he will be fine with the expectation. But will he get United to the very top? No."