The former Manchester United midfielder was asked about the resignations of Maldini and Leonardo and he did not hold back: "I did not like it at all. It was childish behaviour, you do not abandon a project just because you did not get your preferred manager. Football does not work like that."
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Roy Keane attacks Maldini and Leonardo: "Childish behaviour, you don’t leave a project just because you didn’t get the manager you wanted"
Maldini and Leonardo are not leaders
"People keep talking about loyalty and principles, and that's fine. Keep your opinion, defend your position. But once the decision has been made, your job is to move forward. That is what leaders do. They do not throw their toys out of the pram just because things did not go the way they wanted."
There is a lack of responsibility
"Maldini and Leonardo are football legends. No one doubts what they achieved as players, but this is not about reputations. It is about responsibility. Italy are trying to rebuild after years of disappointment and needed people with football expertise to help steady the ship. Walking away after only a couple of weeks sends the wrong message to everyone involved".
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