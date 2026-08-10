Roshn scouting: Ronaldo's last dance hits Al-Nassr's wall!

The new season could be the final chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo's story with Al-Nassr. The "Global" captain's contract is winding down, and nobody knows whether he'll sign on for another spell. Two doubts hang over him: a desire to chase a different final experience, and the difficult financial situation gripping the club.

Ronaldo doesn't want an ordinary ending with Al-Nassr. He wants to leave through the front door, having won everything there is to win, but his ambition now collides with a different reality inside the club. Al-Nassr have been unable to make the moves their captain was waiting on to strengthen the squad and fight hard for every title.