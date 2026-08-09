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الهال السعودي - سكاوتنج روشنAi - Chatgpt
GOAL

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Roshn scouting: Al-Hilal, a fake "Galacticos" in need of reinforcement!

FEATURES
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
K. Benzema
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
France
Italy

The captain faces a difficult task

On paper, Al-Hilal have everything a title-chasing side could want: global names, star players brimming with experience, and a squad capable of deciding any match. But football isn't measured by the number of stars alone. It comes down to how well the roles align and the positions complement one another.

Here lies the paradox facing "the Leader" ahead of the new season. Al-Hilal boast names that might have some calling them "the Galacticos", yet the squad suffers from clear gaps in certain positions. Other issues have hardened into genuine crises, whether through the difficulty of offloading some players or the failure to settle on suitable replacements.

Caught between Simone Inzaghi's demands, the management's desire to reshape the squad and the difficulty of marketing certain contracts, Al-Hilal face a transfer window that is not only about adding a new star. It's about recalibrating a squad that needs solutions more than it needs new names.

  • Al-Hilal v Al-Kholood - Saudi Arabia King's Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    The right wing: the missing piece

    The right-wing position appears to be one of the most pressing matters requiring urgent intervention within Al-Hilal, especially with Brazilian Malcom linked with a departure during the current period.

    Malcom has the quality and experience to fill the role. Yet the uncertainty surrounding his future leaves Al-Hilal facing the prospect of losing one of their important options on the right flank, just as Inzaghi looks to add a new foreign winger capable of making a difference.

    Here lies the problem. Should Malcom leave without a suitable replacement arriving, the team would be left short of attacking options. Competing for titles demands more than one player capable of occupying the same position.

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    Benzema: a crisis Inzaghi does not want

    The second file concerns France's Karim Benzema, who does not appear to have Inzaghi's full backing, according to the latest developments around the squad and the team's technical needs.

    Read also: How is the Saudi transfer market controlling the Rodri and Barcelona deal?

    The catch is that Benzema himself doesn't want to leave, and that has left Al-Hilal facing a genuine dilemma. The coach sees the attacking line differently. The player insists on staying put.

    His presence in the squad is not a crisis because of his name or his ability. The issue is that keeping him means holding onto a foreign player in a position where Al-Hilal need to reshuffle their slots, especially with a thornier problem looming in the shape of Darwin Nunez.

  • Núñez: a contract that has become a burden

    Al-Hilal's decision to sign Darwin Nunez ranks among their biggest gambles, and it hasn't paid off. The Uruguayan striker has failed to justify the size of the deal or the expectations that came with it.

    It didn't take long for Nunez to drop out of the club's domestic plans. Once an eagerly awaited attacking recruit, he has become a problem the management now want rid of, not least because his presence eats up a foreign slot that could strengthen another area of the pitch.

    Offloading his contract has proved beyond them so far. Al-Hilal cannot reshape their squad while he remains, and the crisis only deepens with every passing week.

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    Centre-back: the danger that does not show up in the pictures

    If the attacking names are what give Al-Hilal their "Galacticos" image, the backline tells a different story.

    At centre-back, Al-Hilal need clear reinforcement. Injuries have struck Kalidou Koulibaly and Hassan Tambakti, and doubts linger over whether either will be fully fit for the start of the season.



    One more knock could leave Inzaghi with precious few options, and this in a campaign where Al-Hilal will fight for honours on more than one front. Signing a new centre-back, then, looks less like a luxury than a necessity to keep the defence balanced.


Saudi Pro League
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Al Hilal
HIL
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Al-Faisaly
AFS