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Adhe Makayasa

Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos-backed Inter de Limeira seal Serie B promotion after 35-year absence

Inter de Limeira
R. Carlos
Serie C
Serie B

Brazilian legends Ronaldo Nazario and Roberto Carlos have overseen an extraordinary sporting breakthrough as their backed outfit Inter de Limeira secured promotion to Serie B. A dramatic concluding weekend in Serie C confirmed the historic achievement, ending a gruelling 35-year exile from the second tier despite suffering a final-day defeat.

  • imago-sport-1083186472.jpgDeFodi Images

    Historic milestone ends lengthy exile

    The Sao Paulo outfit sealed a historic return to the second tier after edging Brusque on goals scored in the final Group B standings. That promotion caps an impressive turnaround under the club's new corporate ownership, backed by the legendary Brazil duo, Ronaldo and Carlos. Despite a 2-0 defeat to group winners Ferroviaria, Inter secured their ticket when their closest rivals could only manage a draw in a delayed fixture.


  • Social media post hails achievement

    Celebrations erupted on the club's official Instagram account the moment promotion was confirmed.

    Marking an achievement 35 years in the making, the club posted: "THE LION HAS RISEN! INTER DE LIMEIRA ARE IN THE CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SERIE B! Shout, cry, embrace those who suffered and believed alongside you. Our dream has become reality!

    "This achievement belongs to the hard work of every player, every staff member, and every professional at the club. It carries the backing of our partners and the strength of a fanbase that never let the Lion walk alone!

    "THIS IS FOR YOU, LIMEIRA! PROMOTION IS OURS!"


  • imago-sport-1079661069.jpgAnadolu Agency

    Legendary investor joins euphoric celebration

    Club investor Ronaldo wasted no time joining the party on social media. Reposting the club's announcement to his Instagram Story, the legendary Brazilian forward kept his reaction simple: "Vamoo", alongside three clapping hands emojis.

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  • Four contenders shape upcoming campaign

    The third-tier season wraps up with Maringa taking on Ferroviaria for the championship silverware. Alongside Santa Cruz, all four newly promoted sides now face the tall order of reshaping their squads for the rigours of Serie B. Solid boardroom backing and smart recruitment will be non-negotiable if the Lion want to keep their heads above water next term.