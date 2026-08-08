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Ronaldo and the last dance: will he leave Al-Nassr through the big door?

FEATURES
C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

Tough challenges

The new season could be the final chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo's journey with Al-Nassr. Expectations suggest the captain of "the Global Club" may not renew his contract once the campaign ends, coinciding with the club's move to reorganise its finances and cut its wage bill.

Should those expectations prove correct, Ronaldo will have just one season left to write the ending he wants for a story that began years ago and reshaped Saudi football.

His journey with Al-Nassr was never merely the experience of a world-class player in the Roshn League. It marked the start of a new phase in the competition's history, with his transfer opening the door for dozens of stars to follow him to Saudi Arabia.

The end of that relationship will resonate well beyond Al-Nassr, especially if it comes after a successful final season that lets him depart with fresh silverware in hand.

  • Retaining the Roshn throne

    Ronaldo's first challenge is simple: keep hold of the Roshn League title. Al-Nassr claimed the championship last season, a triumph that meant everything to the Portuguese after years of chasing it in vain.

    He knows how well this could end. Bowing out with the league title would be the perfect farewell, a chance to leave at the summit of the domestic game rather than tying his exit to a fading campaign or a lost crown.

    Read also: He escaped the loan trap: Al-Ahli sign Al-Hilal's outcast

    The task, though, will be anything but easy. The competition has grown fiercer, the big clubs have rebuilt their squads, and Al-Nassr head into the season facing technical and administrative upheaval that could shake their stability and their ability to sustain last season's form.

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    The Asian dream: the title Ronaldo is missing

    The AFC Champions League Elite looms as the biggest challenge of the coming season, and perhaps the trophy Ronaldo craves most before his time at Al-Nassr comes to an end.

    The Portuguese has lived through plenty of great European nights and lifted the Champions League more than once. Yet he has never delivered a continental title to Al-Nassr. The Asian tournament, then, is his last chance to leave an unforgettable mark on the club.



    Chasing that goal demands a strong, settled squad, not just Ronaldo's individual brilliance. Al-Nassr have yet to land the marquee signings their fans expected, and that failure hangs a question mark over whether the team can go toe to toe with the continent's best.

  • The Golden Boot: Ronaldo's race against time

    Reclaiming the Roshn League Golden Boot ranks among Ronaldo's most important personal targets for the new season, after years spent as a genuine contender for the top scorer's crown.

    This time, though, the challenge is different. It's no longer just about his rivals. Age is a factor too. Ronaldo has reached an advanced stage of his career, and staying fit enough to play a full season at the same level has become a test in itself.

    Yet time and again he has shown that age doesn't stop him scoring and making the difference. Finishing top scorer would hand him the perfect boost to round off his Saudi adventure in style.

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    Coaching change throws the calculations into disarray

    The technical overhaul could prove one of the biggest challenges facing Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, especially as any new coach needs time to impose his ideas, get to know the players and build a clear style of play.

    Ronaldo himself needs a system that gets him in front of goal as often as possible, whether through creating chances, pressing or attacking transitions.

    Get that right and the season takes shape. How well the new coach harnesses those abilities will decide what the Portuguese star's potential final campaign looks like.

    Time is running short before the season starts, and the coaching staff face a tough balancing act: building a new team while keeping Ronaldo competing for titles and individual records.

  • A fitting end for the king?

    If the new season really is Ronaldo's last with Al-Nassr, the player won't settle for simply walking away once his contract expires. He wants to leave as a champion, a top scorer, and a captain who has finally delivered the continental prize Al-Nassr have craved for so long.

    That perfect ending won't come easily. Al-Nassr are in transition, the squad's rebuild remains unfinished without the marquee signings, and the competition at home and across the continent is fierce.

    One question towers over the rest: can Ronaldo overcome all of it and drive Al-Nassr to an exceptional season, one that would let him leave, if he does, through the front door?

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