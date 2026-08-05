Ever since Trabzonspor announced the signing of Mohamed Salah, many fans of the Egyptian star have lined up to criticise the move, arguing the Turkish league is beneath his abilities, his name and his history.

Only once before has Salah faced such strong opposition to a transfer. It came 12 years ago, and strangely enough for the opposite reasons to the current ones. In January 2014, he moved from Switzerland's Basel to Chelsea.

Back then, the Egyptian was on the verge of joining Liverpool. Chelsea and their Portuguese manager at the time, Jose Mourinho, intervened at the last moment and secured the deal.

Plenty of his fans disliked the switch to Chelsea, especially with the London club packed full of stars. That made life harder for a player still at the start of his career.

Liverpool, by contrast, needed "Mo" far more. They were locked in fierce competition with Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League title that season, and they wanted an attacking option alongside Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge.

In the end, Salah followed his heart and accepted the invitation of Mourinho, who phoned him personally to persuade him. He surely regretted it. He never got a real chance at Chelsea.

Correcting that mistake took Salah three and a half years. Liverpool signed him in the summer of 2017, after two spells with Fiorentina and Roma, but he arrived at 25 rather than 21, which cut short the span of his career with the Reds.