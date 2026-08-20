Ronaldinho has arrived in Ravenna! Today the show presentation on the beach

Ronaldinho has arrived in Romagna. The former Barcelona and AC Milan star landed at 11.50am at Forli's Ridolfi Airport, on a private flight from Milan Linate, before heading to Ravenna with his staff. A Ravenna delegation was there to greet him, as reported by ilrestodelcarlino, along with around 30 fans at the airport, with the Brazilian stopping for a few selfies and autographs.





Tonight's official presentation in Marina di Ravenna is the moment fans have been waiting for, with Ronaldinho set to be unveiled as a new Ravenna player. The event, scheduled from 8.30pm to 10pm, is expected to draw between 5,000 and 6,000 people to the beach next to the South Breakwater Dam.





Ronaldinho will also stay in Romagna tomorrow, when he will be a guest at Space in Riccione.



