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Ronald Araujo credits Liverpool loan for saving his career after mental health struggles and World Cup heartbreak
Anfield provides a sanctuary for Araujo
Araujo’s transition to the Premier League has been seamless, providing the stability he lacked during his final months at Camp Nou. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under Andoni Iraola, featuring in every match so far this season and establishing himself as the primary choice at right-back. After a period of intense scrutiny and physical setbacks in Spain, the defender feels the environment at Liverpool has allowed him to rediscover his best form and mental well-being.
"Truthfully, I am very happy. Very, very comfortable. From the first moment I arrived, they made me feel very at ease. The team-mates, the coaching staff and obviously the fans, they made me feel at home from the start. That helps. It gives you confidence to perform on the pitch and give your all. I am really happy with this moment. I'll just keep working hard as I have been doing and I hope it will be a great season for us," he told AUFTV.
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Overcoming the weight of criticism
Despite the external pressure that surrounded his exit from Barcelona, Araujo maintains that his motivation was never about proving others wrong. Instead, he sought a club where he could find the playing time necessary to rebuild his confidence. He insists that his current success is a natural result of the hard work he has put in behind the scenes.
"I don't do things to answer people or to try and prove anything. I know what I am worth, I know what I have and I know what I can do as a player and I am very convinced of that. I simply enjoy playing football. I now have the continuity I was looking for and I know what I am capable of as a player when I have that continuity and that confidence. That's what I'm doing. I'm enjoying playing, doing what I love most and that's where the fruits of the labor are seen. I am someone who works extremely hard and the results show in your work," Araujo explained.
International heartbreak and resilience
While his club career is back on track, Araujo also opened up about the emotional toll of missing the World Cup with Uruguay due to a muscle injury. Watching his nation exit the tournament at the group stage from the sidelines was a significant blow, especially after previous fitness issues had hampered his international involvement in major tournaments.
"I'm going to be very sincere. The truth is it was very difficult. Very difficult for me and for my family as well. The family suffers through it and in the end those are two very important competitions that I couldn't be a part of. It's tough, it's tough. It's tough because you work so hard for that, to be able to be with the national team and to be able to experience one of the most beautiful stages in the world as a footballer. And it's very difficult. It's very difficult not to achieve it. In the end you work and give everything, give your all to be there but it didn't happen once again," he noted.
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A positive outlook for the future
The defender is now focused on bringing success to both Liverpool and Uruguay, stating that he feels a deep responsibility to deliver for his country. His recent return to the national team squad during the latest international break marks another step forward in his recovery process, and he remains optimistic about what he can achieve in the coming years.
"We are fortunate to be able to work at what we most like to do and that gives me the desire to keep moving forward and to keep enjoying it despite the difficulties to get back up. Not just in football but in life as well. It's about falling, getting back up and trying again. For us Uruguayans, it's in our blood. Getting back up, trying again and not giving up. That is what I try to implement in my life and my career," Araujo concluded.
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