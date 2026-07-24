Following the departures of Acerbi, Darmian and de Vrij, Inter want a new defender for Cristian Chivu before the start of the season. Fresh from a World Cup as a leader for Argentina, Cuti is on his way out of Tottenham and could return to Italy, where he already played for Genoa and Atalanta from 2018 to 2021. After the last difficult season, De Zerbi and the Spurs hierarchy have decided to revolutionise the technical project and Romero is no longer part of it. His relationship with the club's environment has also deteriorated in recent months because of the player's decision to treat a foot injury in Argentina while the team were in the thick of the fight to avoid relegation