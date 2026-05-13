AFP
Romelu Lukaku leaves Napoli again as Serie A side await summer offer amid ongoing recovery from injury
Strategic departure for injury recovery
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku and Napoli have reached a mutual agreement for the striker to leave the club’s training base and return to Belgium. He will finish his recovery process at the Belgian national team's technical centre, a move designed to help him regain fitness ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Unlike previous disagreements regarding his travel, this departure has been sanctioned by the club hierarchy to avoid further internal friction.
The decision marks a shift in tone between the player and the Partenopei. While a similar move in March led to a fine and strained relations, the current atmosphere is one of pragmatic cooperation. Both the club and the player recognise that maintaining a professional relationship is essential as they look toward the summer transfer window, where a resolution to his future is expected to be found.
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Avoiding a financial disaster
Napoli are acutely aware of Lukaku’s status as a significant economic asset. Having invested heavily in the forward, the club is keen to avoid a massive capital loss on their balance sheet if he were to leave under acrimonious circumstances. By allowing him to recover in a familiar environment, they hope to preserve his market value ahead of a potential permanent exit in the coming months.
The hierarchy at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is now waiting for the right offer to arrive. With the European season drawing to a close, interest is expected to materialise from various markets, including the Turkish Super Lig and the Saudi Pro League. The goal for Napoli is to find a suitor willing to take on the striker's significant wages and provide a transfer fee that mitigates their financial outlay.
A bittersweet legacy in Naples
Despite the current uncertainty, Lukaku's time in Naples was not without its triumphs. He played a pivotal role in the club's recent history, contributing 14 goals during their successful Scudetto-winning campaign. His power and clinical finishing were exactly what the team needed during their title charge, earning him a place in the hearts of many supporters before injuries began to derail his progress.
However, the 2025-26 campaign has been a nightmare for the former Chelsea and Inter man. Following a serious injury on the eve of mid-August 2025, he has managed just one hour of competitive action this term. Although he found the net in the 95th minute against Verona during that brief cameo, it remains his only real contribution in a season defined by frustration and time on the treatment table.
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Looking toward a summer exit
The chapter between Napoli and Lukaku is effectively closed as the team prepares to move forward without him for the remainder of the season. Currently sitting second in Serie A with 70 points, Napoli are just three points clear of fifth-placed Roma with only two games left, making every match crucial as they fight to secure Champions League qualification.