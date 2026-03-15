Already on a yellow card, Wesley was involved in a naive but textbook challenge. In the 65th minute, with Douvikas having just equalised Malen’s first-half penalty, Diao won the 50-50 ball against Rensch and broke through on goal, only for Wesley to bring him down. The contact wasn’t severe, but it was clear in two places – the leg and the shirt – and Massa had no choice but to show Spa a yellow card. The problem was that it was his second, and Wesley was sent off.