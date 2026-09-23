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cm grafica inacio inter e juve
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Romano - Juventus tried to sign Samuele Inacio, then signed Ekhator

Juventus
Transfers
Borussia Dortmund
S. Inacio

Juventus like the Borussia Dortmund talent

Samuele Inacio, one of Italy's brightest young talents, has been called up by Roberto Mancini to the Italy squad for the upcoming Nations League matches and is also attracting plenty of transfer interest. Born in 2008, Inacio is under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 30 June 2029, but he is being closely watched by some Italian clubs. Leading the race are Inter and above all Juventus.


In comments to Cronache di spogliatoio, Fabrizio Romano said this about Inacio: "Juventus like him a lot, Juventus tried to sign Samuele Inacio. The Bianconeri sounded out Borussia Dortmund, then signed Ekhator. Dortmund renewed Inacio's contract. He may have the quality to return to Italy one day".

  • Juventus' interest in the son of a former player (his father is Inacio Pià) is now confirmed, along with the move the Old Lady made last summer. Inacio has so far made 10 appearances and scored 3 goals for Dortmund's first team, as well as 9 appearances and 2 goals for the yellow-and-black club's second team. For Italy, Inacio made his debut in June, with Silvio Baldini on the bench, in the win against Luxembourg. Dortmund decided not to put Inacio on the market in the summer, but it remains to be seen whether the cards on the table could change in the near future and whether Italian clubs, with Juve leading the way, could bring the young Azzurri talent to Serie A.

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