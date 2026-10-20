Roma-Slovan Bratislava





Roma:





Gollini n/r - Barely troubled all match.





Ghilardi 7 - Rises highest in the middle of the Slovan box to set up his fellow defender for Roma's opener. He has little trouble at the back. Late on, he thinks he has his first Champions League goal, but officials rule out his fine finish because two team-mates are offside.





Balerdi 6.5 - Handles the harmless Marcelli well and ventures forward a few times for set pieces. A routine outing.





Hermoso 7 - Deadly in the air. The Spaniard scores his second goal of the season, adding goals to his leadership. (from the 77th minute, Koulierakis n/r)





Molina 7 - Powers up and down the right, then arrives to tap in Roma's second for his first goal for the club.





Pisilli 7 - Goes close with a fine left-footed effort from outside the box, then scores after a moment of invention from Malen and kisses the captain's armband. Dynamic, attack-minded and devoted.





de Roon 6.5 - Brings hard work and control to midfield, making him a valuable asset for Gasperini. (from the 77th minute, Mancini n/r)





Wesley 7.5 - Unusually quiet going forward compared with his counterpart on the right in the first half, he takes charge in the second. His through ball to the newly introduced Soulé starts the move for Pisilli's third goal. He then wins a penalty when the naive Blackman fouls him before going off having made his superiority clear. (from the 59th minute, Rensch 6 - Keeps possession without venturing too far forward)





Mora 6.5 - Lively from the outset, he creates the match's first potential scoring chance and is Roma's most active player early on. He wastes a chance to double the lead from Malen's pass, though he was offside.





Pellegrini 6.5 - His superb, looping free-kick finds Ghilardi, who sets up Hermoso's opener. He works hard in defence too, but a minor physical problem forces him off in the 52nd minute. (from the 52nd minute, Soulé 6.5 - Sets the ball up for Malen in the move that leads to the 3-0 goal and adds quality)





Malen 8 - Always offers Gasperini's side a ball in behind. First, he breaks away to hand Mora a gilt-edged chance. Then he takes matters into his own hands, trying to catch Takac out and forcing the save that leads to Molina's goal. He keeps up that furious pace in the second half, setting up Pisilli after beating Barseghyan, going close on the counter-attack and converting the penalty for 4-0. In a class of his own. (from the 59th minute, Castro 6 - Comes on with the result already settled and joins Roma's celebrations)





Manager Gasperini 7 - His players avoid the danger of underestimating the match, and he deserves credit for that too. Roma have their first Champions League win of the season. Now come two away games that will decide their future, in Manchester against United and against PSG.



