Roma v Real Madrid: where to watch on TV and online, channel, kick-off time and line-ups

Roma return to Champions League action on Wednesday 14 October at 9pm, hosting Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico in the second matchday of the league phase. After a 1-1 draw away to Fenerbahçe, Gian Piero Gasperini's side are chasing their first European win of the season.





Fresh from a 2-1 win over Inter, Real Madrid will be among Roma's toughest opponents and are looking to build on that result in the capital. Roma will look to use the Olimpico atmosphere to claim three valuable points.





A draw with Como cost Roma top spot in the league, but they have an immediate chance to make amends. Gasperini can call on Malen, who will be determined to make the difference after receiving his first straight red card in Serie A. The former Atalanta manager could start Balerdi in defence, while Soulè will replace Pellegrini in attacking midfield. For Real Madrid, Vinicius looks set for the bench after his sending-off in the league and the Brazilian's considerable agitation. Diomandè, who got off the mark last weekend, is set to play.







