Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Gasperini Como RomaGetty Images
Translated by

Roma v Real Madrid: where to watch on TV and online, channel, kick-off time and line-ups

Roma vs Real Madrid
Champions League
Roma
Real Madrid

All the information on Roma v Real Madrid: predicted line-ups and TV and streaming schedule

Roma return to Champions League action on Wednesday 14 October at 9pm, hosting Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico in the second matchday of the league phase. After a 1-1 draw away to Fenerbahçe, Gian Piero Gasperini's side are chasing their first European win of the season.


Fresh from a 2-1 win over Inter, Real Madrid will be among Roma's toughest opponents and are looking to build on that result in the capital. Roma will look to use the Olimpico atmosphere to claim three valuable points.


A draw with Como cost Roma top spot in the league, but they have an immediate chance to make amends. Gasperini can call on Malen, who will be determined to make the difference after receiving his first straight red card in Serie A. The former Atalanta manager could start Balerdi in defence, while Soulè will replace Pellegrini in attacking midfield. For Real Madrid, Vinicius looks set for the bench after his sending-off in the league and the Brazilian's considerable agitation. Diomandè, who got off the mark last weekend, is set to play.



  • Roma-Real Madrid: TV channel and live stream

    Match: Roma-Real Madrid
    Date: Wednesday 14 October 2026
    Kick-off: 21:00
    TV channel: Prime Video
    Streaming: Prime Video

  • Probable line-ups for Roma v Real Madrid

    Roma (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Wesley, de Roon, Koné, Molina; Dybala, Soulé; Malen. Manager: Gasperini.


    Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Güler, Bernardo Silva, Diomande; Mbappé. Manager: Mourinho.

  • Where to watch Roma v Real Madrid on TV

    Roma take on Real Madrid in the second round of the Champions League league phase, exclusively on Prime Video.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google

  • Where to watch Roma v Real Madrid live online

    You can stream Roma-Real Madrid live on Prime Video via smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and computers.

Next matches
ROM

ROM

Champions League

14 Oct 2026

RMA

RMA