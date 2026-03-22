55. That is the combined age of the three Roma strikers who sealed the win against Lecce: Robinio Vaz (born in 2007, aged 19), Antonio Arena (born in 2009, aged 17) and Lorenzo Venturino (born in 2006, aged 19 and turning 20 in June). Three talented youngsters who are carving out a place for themselves in Gasperini’s side. The Frenchman, incidentally, is unlikely to forget this match, as the Giallorossi won thanks to a goal from him: a 1-0 final score, the first goal in a Giallorossi shirt for the former Marseille player who arrived in January for €30 million (€25 million up front plus a further €5 million in bonuses, €3 million of which are easily achievable and €2 million more difficult).
Translated by
Roma v Lecce: Gasperini ends the match with three Under-20 players in attack: Robinio Vaz, Arena and Venturino
GASPERINI'S CHOICES
Roma had started the match with Pisilli (not exactly a spring chicken, but still young enough, born in 2004) and Pellegrini playing behind Malen; the first substitution came in the 51st minute: Robinio Vaz for El Aynaoui, with the Frenchman up front and Pisilli dropping back into midfield; six minutes later came the goal from the talented Frenchman, a masterstroke by Gasperini, who prior to today had only given him a handful of minutes here and there. With fifteen minutes to go, Arena also came on for Malen, and in the 80th minute Venturino replaced Pellegrini; et voilà, there it was, Roma’s very young attacking trio: in the final minutes of the match, there were three Under-20s up front; the Giallorossi won, and their sights are set (also) on the future.
ROBINIO VAZ, ARENA AND VENTURINO: FIGURES AND DETAILS OF THE THREE DEALS
As mentioned, Robinio Vaz was the highest-paid of the three and arrived in Italy thanks to a swift move by sporting director Ricky Massara, who, with Ferguson and Dovbyk out injured, expedited the deal to provide Gasperini with another striker alongside Malen. Venturino also arrived in January, on loan with an option to buy from Genoa as part of the Baldanzi deal: if the Giallorossi wish to sign him permanently at the end of the season, they will have to pay €7 million to the Rossoblù; should the option be exercised, the player has already signed a contract until 2030. Arena joined Roma last summer from Pescara, where he became the first player born in 2009 to make his professional debut and score a goal.