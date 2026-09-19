The standout fixture of the opening stretch of the 2026/2027 Serie A season kicks off at 6pm at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. On the pitch are the two sides who have set the pace so far, with Roma v Inter carrying far more weight than a simple head-to-head clash.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma, led by the Malen-Dybala pairing, boast the best defence in the league with just one goal conceded and 12 scored. More than that, they are increasingly looking like a true Gasperini side on the pitch. Cristian Chivu's Inter, the reigning champions, have responded well to the defeat to Real Madrid and own the tournament's best attack with 13 goals, though they still have some defensive lapses to iron out.

Whoever wins will head into the long break with enthusiasm, freedom and serenity. Whoever loses will have work to do, forced to chase while living with criticism and doubts.





ROMA-INTER

SCORERS: -







