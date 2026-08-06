Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Grafica CM Gasperini Roma nuova 16.9Calciomercato/Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Roma, transfer market meeting between the directors and Gasperini, the interview that is off

Roma
Transfers
G. Gasperini

The manager cancels the appearance scheduled on Sky Sport: "Reasons beyond his and our control"

This afternoon, Sky Sport had announced that Gian Piero Gasperini would appear on their microphones this evening. However, the Roma manager's appearance was called off. "For reasons beyond his and our control": that is how Sky Sport announced that Gasperini would no longer be appearing, as initially planned, live from Roma's training camp in Cardiff during Sky Sport Speciale Calciomercato.

  • The journalists in the studio explained: "Gasperini has apologised, but he is tied up in various meetings. He said he will make it up soon, as soon as possible. With the club here, who knows, there could be some meetings. Busy hours on the transfer front, let's put it that way. The priority remains the wide player".

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Roma crest
Roma
ROM