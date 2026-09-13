Gian Piero Gasperini has named his squad for Torino v Roma, matchday four of Serie A. Here are the players available to the manager. Manu Konè is also in the group travelling to Turin for tomorrow's late kick-off after picking up slight muscular fatigue in Thursday's 1-1 Champions League draw away to Fenerbahce.
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Roma, the squad for Torino: the decision on Manu Koné
The list
Goalkeepers: Svilar, De Marzi, Gollini
Defenders: Rensch, Koulierakis, Ndicka, Molina, Hermoso, Mancini, Balerdi, Wesley, Lulli, Ghilardi
Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, De Roon, Koné, Pisilli, Mora
Forwards: Castro, Malen, Soulé, Dybala
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