Roma unveil the new away kit for the 2026/27 season, made by adidas. As stated on the Giallorossi club's website, the new kit underlines "loyalty, tradition and duty through the Roman virtue of Pietas. This kit, characterised by a clean aesthetic, embodies AS Roma's bond with their fans, their traditions and the responsibility of wearing the shirt with pride".
Calciomercato
Translated by
Roma, the second shirt with the words "Roma called"
The 1938 crest
The shirt design stands out for its warm white background with a yellow and red band across the chest, Roma's official channels continue. At the centre of the band sits an ancient club crest introduced in 1938 and used, with some variations, exclusively on this shirt design until the 1946/1947 season. Between this classic motif and the collar is the red adidas trefoil. On the back of the neck, "ROMA CHIAMÒ" embellishes the design, recalling the Campo Testaccio anthem, a tangible symbol of the unbreakable bond between the team, its history and its fans.
The photos
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