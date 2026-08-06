The shirt design stands out for its warm white background with a yellow and red band across the chest, Roma's official channels continue. At the centre of the band sits an ancient club crest introduced in 1938 and used, with some variations, exclusively on this shirt design until the 1946/1947 season. Between this classic motif and the collar is the red adidas trefoil. On the back of the neck, "ROMA CHIAMÒ" embellishes the design, recalling the Campo Testaccio anthem, a tangible symbol of the unbreakable bond between the team, its history and its fans.



