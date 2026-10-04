No major surprises lie ahead: Donyell Malen will be back when the league resumes, with Roma set to face Como on Sunday 11 October at 12.30pm. He has now shaken off the physical problem and, barring any setbacks, the Dutchman will be able to reclaim his place at the centre of Roma's attack. As reported by Il Tempo, the knee problem that forced him to miss the Netherlands' Nations League fixtures has cleared up, and Malen will be there against Fabregas' side. The decision not to answer the call-up from the new Oranje coach, Xavi, was a precautionary one and allowed him to focus on his recovery without rushing the timeline.
Roma, optimism over Malen’s recovery: his condition and what is emerging ahead of Como
What Xavi had said
Malen's decision to turn down a call-up from the national team had raised an eyebrow from Xavi, who took over as Netherlands manager from Koeman after the World Cup: "It is a shame because Donyell is in excellent form," he had said. "He had to say no at the last moment, but football is like that. SIn my view Donyell is fine, I do not know how long it will take him to recover, but the injury is not serious".
Dybala and Molina also at Trigoria
Alongside Malen, Dybala and Molina will also stay behind to work at Trigoria, with Roma refusing them permission to take part in Lionel Messi's farewell match in an Argentina shirt. The club chose to spare the pair a long intercontinental trip just days before official fixtures resume. Above all, Roma want them available in the best possible condition: "AS Roma announce that Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will not take part in the event organised in Argentina for the match between Argentina and Benin on 6 October. The club recognises the importance of the occasion for the two players, who are close to Lionel Messi and who shared with him in the 2022 World Cup triumph. The club’s decision is based on sporting and logistical reasons, linked to the length of the intercontinental journey and the proximity of official fixtures. AS Roma express the utmost respect for Lionel Messi and his extraordinary career, wishing him and the Argentine federation a special evening".
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