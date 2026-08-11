Roma are closing in on Rodrigo Mora. The 2007-born Porto talent has emerged as one of the Giallorossi hierarchy's top targets as they look to strengthen Gian Piero Gasperini's attacking department, and in the last few hours the capital club have moved very close to meeting the Portuguese club's demands.
Translated by
Roma one step away from Mora: verbal agreement with Porto
The formula
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma have agreed the outline of a verbal deal with Porto for the transfer of the Portuguese talent. The move should go through as an initial loan with a fee and an option to buy, set to become an obligation based on the player's appearances and Roma qualifying for the Champions League, with the agreement now very close.
The conditions
Overnight, Roma and Porto reportedly failed to reach a definitive agreement on the previous solution linked to 50% of the player's registration. Even so, the overall valuation would still remain at €50 million: around €7-8 million for the loan and another €42-43 million for the buy-out. The conditions to trigger the obligation could be joint and linked to the player's appearances and Roma qualifying for the Champions League.
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