Roma and Stuttgart are trying to reach an agreement, with the Giallorossi ready to sign the 2001-born player on a permanent deal for €30 million fixed plus €5 million in bonuses. The player trained this morning before the club called him into headquarters. Roma's ownership have stepped in to push through the final move. It will be a race against time to strike a definitive agreement, Sky explain, and Roma are also trying to set up a blitz for the medical and the signing.