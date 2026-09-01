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LewelingGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Roma, new bid for Leweling: the figures of the Giallorossi offer to Stuttgart

Roma
Transfers
J. Leweling
VfB Stuttgart

New Roma offer to the Germans

Roma want to hand Gian Piero Gasperini one final signing by bringing in a wide player to complete their transfer business. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Giallorossi have renewed their push for Jamie Leweling in recent hours and improved their offer to the player. The German is now open to the move.


  • Roma and Stuttgart are trying to reach an agreement, with the Giallorossi ready to sign the 2001-born player on a permanent deal for €30 million fixed plus €5 million in bonuses. The player trained this morning before the club called him into headquarters. Roma's ownership have stepped in to push through the final move. It will be a race against time to strike a definitive agreement, Sky explain, and Roma are also trying to set up a blitz for the medical and the signing.

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