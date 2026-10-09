Roma forward Donyell Malen spoke to the Corriere dello Sport after recovering from his knee problem and will be available as usual for the clash with Como: "I think that, compared with my previous experiences, a bit of everything has changed. I've played a lot and everywhere, but today I believe I'm in the right place with the right people. The manager and my team-mates give me so much confidence, and all these things together are making me the player I dreamed of being."



