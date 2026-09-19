Roma-Inter LIVE at 18:00

The standout fixture of this opening stretch of the 2026/2027 Serie A season kicks off at 6pm at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. On the pitch are the two sides who have set the pace so far, with Roma-Inter carrying far more weight than a simple head-to-head.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma, powered by the Malen-Dybala pairing, have the best defence in the league with just one goal conceded and 12 scored. More than that, they are starting to look increasingly like a Gasperini team on the pitch too. Cristian Chivu's Inter, the reigning champions, hit back after their defeat to Real Madrid and boast the best attack in the competition with 13 goals, even if they still have a few defensive lapses to iron out.

The winners will head into the long break with enthusiasm, freedom and calm. The losers will have to chase, while criticism and doubts start to build.





ROMA-INTER

SCORERS: -







