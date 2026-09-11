Koné has no lesions and the Frenchman will be assessed day by day this morning, as reported by Sky. In this case too, there is no concern and, in fact, no tests are scheduled. He remains a major doubt for Torino and they will certainly take no risks, with the focus on his recovery for the big match against Inter scheduled for Saturday 19 at the Olimpico. For Torino, Pisilli is the favourite in midfield over De Roon, with Cristante confirmed. On the left it will be Wesley, while on the right Lulli is ahead of Molina, according to Sos Fanta.