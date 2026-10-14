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Emanuele Tramacere
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Roma: Dybala forced off with muscle discomfort

Roma
P. Dybala
Serie A
Real Madrid
Champions League
Roma vs Real Madrid

After Koné, the Argentine striker is also sidelined

Gian Piero Gasperini had more than French midfielder Manu Koné's injury to contend with during Roma's high-profile Champions League clash against Real Madrid at the Olimpico. The Roma manager also had to take Paulo Dybala off at half-time.

  • Muscle soreness

    According to Amazon Prime, the playmaker had to stop because of muscle discomfort in the first half. At half-time, Gasperini took him off and brought on Rodrigo Mora.

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