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AS Roma v SK Slovan Bratislava - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
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Roma cruise to a one-sided 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava: Gasperini’s first Champions League victory

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Champions League

Relive matchday three of the Champions League LIVE with us.

Champions League, matchday 3

Roma-Slovan Bratislava 4-0

Scorers: 21' Hermoso (R), 39' Molina (R), 52' Pisilli (R), 57' Malen (R, pen.).


Six days after the cruel blow against former boss Mourinho's Real Madrid, their first Champions League win is the aim for Roma and Gian Piero Gasperini on matchday three tonight at 9pm at the Stadio Olimpico. They cruise to a one-sided 4-0 victory over Yaya Touré's Slovan Bratislava, who sit bottom with no points and just one goal scored so far. Third in the domestic league, Roma take three points against eminently beatable opponents. Next come difficult away trips to Manchester to face United and to Paris to face European champions PSG in the next two rounds. Goals from Hermoso, Molina (his first for Roma), Pisilli and Malen (his third in the Champions League and ninth of the season) settle it.



  • Goals and highlights

    87' - Roma have a fifth goal disallowed: Ghilardi collects the ball after a corner is cleared and beats Takac with a thunderous right-footed shot. But two team-mates are offside and block the Slovak goalkeeper's view.


    58' - Roma make it four, Malen! The Dutchman keeps his cool from the penalty spot, beating Takac to put Roma 4-0 up. It's his third Champions League goal and ninth of the season.


    56' - Penalty for Roma! Wesley gets clear of Blackman, who brings him down inside the penalty area.


    55' - Another chance beckons for Roma as Soulé plays Malen through, but a defender makes a vital intervention.


    52' - Roma make it three, Pisilli! Wesley plays the ball towards Soulé, who wins it despite Barseghyan's attempt to shield it. The Argentine finds Malen, who lays it off for Pisilli. The midfielder strikes powerfully under the crossbar.


    47' - Malen plays a one-two and bursts into the box. He tries to catch Takac out as he comes off his line, but the Slovak goalkeeper saves.


    39' - Roma double their lead, Molina! Malen gets away down the left again, enters the box and curls a shot towards goal. Takac parries it straight to the Argentine, who taps in for 2-0. It's a first Roma goal for the former Atletico Madrid player.


    35' - Malen races through and finds Mora, who puts the ball wide when one-on-one with Takac. The Roma player was offside, though.


    20' - Roma take the lead, Hermoso! Pellegrini delivers a perfectly struck free-kick from the right onto Ghilardi's head. He nods it down for the Spaniard, who makes no mistake from close range to make it 1-0.


    11' - Pisilli has a go, but his scuffed left-footed shot from outside the box goes wide.


    5' - Molina finds Mora a step away from Takac, but the Portuguese player fails to control the ball before he can shoot.

  • The match details

    Roma 4-0 Slovan Bratislava


    Goalscorers: 21' Hermoso (R), 39' Molina (R), 52' Pisilli (R), 58' Malen (pen) (R)


    Roma (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Ghilardi, Balerdi, Hermoso (Koulierakis on 77'); Molina, Pisilli, de Roon (Mancini on 77'), Wesley (Rensch on 59'); Mora, Pellegrini (Soulè on 52'); Malen (Castro on 59'). Manager: Gasperini

    Slovan Bratislava (4-2-3-1): Takac; Blackman, Bajric, Markovic, Cruz (Wimmer on 82'); Gajdos (Martinez on 69'), Pokorny, Ibrahim (Mustafic on 69'); Barseghyan (Yirajang on 55'); Marcelli, Suleiman Camara (Maros on 69'). Manager: Yaya Touré

    Bookings: 20' Barseghyan (S), Suleiman Camara (S), Martinez (S)

    Sent off: None

    Assists: Ghilardi (R), Malen (R)

    Referee: Scharer (SVI)

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