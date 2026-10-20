87' - Roma have a fifth goal disallowed: Ghilardi collects the ball after a corner is cleared and beats Takac with a thunderous right-footed shot. But two team-mates are offside and block the Slovak goalkeeper's view.





58' - Roma make it four, Malen! The Dutchman keeps his cool from the penalty spot, beating Takac to put Roma 4-0 up. It's his third Champions League goal and ninth of the season.





56' - Penalty for Roma! Wesley gets clear of Blackman, who brings him down inside the penalty area.





55' - Another chance beckons for Roma as Soulé plays Malen through, but a defender makes a vital intervention.





52' - Roma make it three, Pisilli! Wesley plays the ball towards Soulé, who wins it despite Barseghyan's attempt to shield it. The Argentine finds Malen, who lays it off for Pisilli. The midfielder strikes powerfully under the crossbar.





47' - Malen plays a one-two and bursts into the box. He tries to catch Takac out as he comes off his line, but the Slovak goalkeeper saves.





39' - Roma double their lead, Molina! Malen gets away down the left again, enters the box and curls a shot towards goal. Takac parries it straight to the Argentine, who taps in for 2-0. It's a first Roma goal for the former Atletico Madrid player.





35' - Malen races through and finds Mora, who puts the ball wide when one-on-one with Takac. The Roma player was offside, though.





20' - Roma take the lead, Hermoso! Pellegrini delivers a perfectly struck free-kick from the right onto Ghilardi's head. He nods it down for the Spaniard, who makes no mistake from close range to make it 1-0.





11' - Pisilli has a go, but his scuffed left-footed shot from outside the box goes wide.





5' - Molina finds Mora a step away from Takac, but the Portuguese player fails to control the ball before he can shoot.