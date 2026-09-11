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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Rodri's replacement: Real Madrid renew interest in Alonso target

Transfers
LaLiga
Premier League
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Arsenal
Rodri
X. Alonso
M. Zubimendi
Chelsea
Spain
England

Real Madrid pull strings to sign midfielder

Real Madrid passed up the chance to sign Rodri, and they are now paying a heavy price. Their midfield shortcomings, laid bare against Inter Milan, stem from the absence of a controller at the level the Barcelona man provides.

Sport newspaper reported that José Mourinho's team fail to impose themselves on matches, leaning on quick transitions as their main weapon to give Vinícius, Mbappé and Bellingham the chance to finish attacks in the final third. 

Opponents, though, keep winning the ball back, then turn it into danger and chances of their own. Courtois spared the Madrid side major damage, all because Real did not do everything in their power to land Rodri.

Madrid preferred a more attack-minded player in Bernardo Silva, whom Barcelona rejected. They continue to rely on Tchouaméni, Valverde and Camavinga to build play, despite none possessing Rodri's talent.

Constructing attacks and creating chances remains the unfinished task for Mourinho's men. Arda Güler or Trent Alexander-Arnold may offer makeshift fixes, but every one of these options falls short of what Rodri can offer.

That is why the Madrid club have begun to move ahead of the winter transfer window, a market in which they can address the shortage in this position. The name is one they chased in the summer and who may now represent an available opportunity: Arsenal star Martín Zubimendi.

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  • Arsenal FC v Coventry City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Zubimendi's diminished role with Arsenal

    In England, the predictions have started to stack up, and it's easy to see why. Zubimendi's role has shrunk at Arsenal, with the Spaniard beginning all five of the Gunners' official matches this season from the bench. 

    The clearest signal came in the Champions League showdown against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Zubimendi watched from the sidelines and managed just eight minutes.

    His struggle for game time stretches back to the end of last season. Take the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, when he sat out the regulation 90 before coming on in extra time. 

    He has always delivered when called upon. Even so, Mikel Arteta keeps favouring other players in his position, a situation that may start to weigh on the morale of the former Real Sociedad man.

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    Zubimendi led Spain's midfield after Rodri's injury

    Real Madrid rate Zubimendi highly, and his performances for Spain only strengthen the case. When Rodri suffered a serious injury, Zubimendi stepped up to run the national side's midfield.

    He also delivered in the biggest moments. Think of the second half of the Euro 2024 final, or extra time in the 2026 World Cup final.

    Arsenal paid 70 million euros to land him last season, tying him down to a contract until 2030.

    His market value should sit in a similar range. That would let Arsenal recoup their investment, and it's a figure Real Madrid wouldn't consider huge.

    Zubimendi won't be short of suitors, though. Chelsea are keen under Xabi Alonso, who wanted him during his time as a Real Madrid candidate. Florentino Perez chose not to sign him.

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