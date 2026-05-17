AFP
‘Not easy’ - Rodri ramps up Premier League title pressure on Arsenal as Man City’s Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder plays mind games
Psychological warfare in the title race
With Antoine Semenyo's strike securing the 1-0 win on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s side have added the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup they won earlier this term against the Gunners. However, the ultimate prize remains in the balance, with Arsenal currently sitting two points clear at the summit following City's recent draw at Everton. Fresh from helping City secure their second domestic trophy of the season with an FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley, Rodri is now turning his full attention back to the league campaign.
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The burden of expectation
Rodri believes the weight of history and the pressure of the moment could play into City's hands. Arsenal are chasing their first top-flight crown in over two decades, and the Spain international suggests that closing out a title race is significantly harder than it looks from the outside.
Speaking at Wembley on Saturday, the Ballon d’Or winner told Hayters: "It's a confidence boost [winning the FA Cup] but we don’t lose our calm, still two games to play, they are massive and they are very, very tough. Everything can happen. We need them to drop points, which could happen in the next game [against Burnley] or the last one [against Crystal Palace]. If I was in their position, it's not easy to finish the task. We have to be there pushing until the end."
Lessons from past drama
The midfielder drew on City’s own history of final-day heroics to illustrate why the race is far from over. In particular, he referenced the 2022 season, where City found themselves trailing late against Aston Villa before a remarkable turnaround secured the silverware at the death.
Reflecting on those experiences, Rodri added: "I mean, from our experience we were losing the title against Aston Villa at our home in minute 80. So everything can happen in football. We know how difficult it is to close things and we know how difficult it is to beat everyone in this Premier League."
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Final hurdles for the contenders
The tension is at an all-time high as the games run out. Arsenal have the opportunity to move five points clear on Monday night when they travel to face relegated Burnley, though City will still hold a game in hand. Guardiola’s men must then respond on Tuesday evening against a Bournemouth side chasing Champions League qualification, knowing any further slip-up could gift the title to north London.