Barcelona weren't chasing a new midfielder just to add a big name to their squad. They were after something far more valuable: a player who brings calm when a match turns chaotic, control when others lose their grip, and security when spaces start to open up.

That's what sets the Rodri deal apart from moves built on goals or individual flair. The former Manchester City man's worth lies not only in what he does with the ball, but in how he lifts those around him and makes the game itself more manageable.

Match-winners are already in the ranks, from Lamine Yamal to Pedri, from Raphinha to Dani Olmo, plus new arrivals like Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi. What Barcelona lacked was a player who could hand these men space and freedom without leaving the team exposed at the other end.

Seen through that lens, this is a purchase of security above all else. Barcelona aren't buying a player to pile on more attacking chaos. They're buying a man who can bring the chaos under control.