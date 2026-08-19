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FC Barcelona Unveils New Signing RodriGetty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

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Rodri follows the path of Neymar and Suárez: stars who preferred Barcelona over Real Madrid

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Here are the most notable names who chose to play for Barca instead of moving to the Real Madrid stronghold

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid never stopped at the touchline. For decades it spilled into negotiating offices and the transfer market, where the two giants clashed again and again over the biggest talents and stars in world football.

More than once, a player's final decision landed as a blow to one side, the moment they chose the Catalan shirt over a spell at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Rodri has now made his call, joining Barcelona despite opening talks with Real Madrid. In the wake of that, the newspaper "AS" has tracked a string of big names who featured in Madrid's plans or were linked with a move to the capital, before settling on the Catalan club instead. The list runs from Ronaldinho and Neymar to Luis Suárez and Cesc Fàbregas.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

  • Rodri: the latest chapter of the conflict

    Rodri has settled his future by joining Barcelona, ending weeks of speculation about his next destination.

    Real Madrid had viewed the Spanish midfielder as the ideal man to restore balance to their engine room, thanks to his quality in possession and knack for organising play, and with a fearsome attacking unit already in place.

    Yet after a long saga, Rodri chose the Camp Nou. He becomes the latest big name to settle the tug-of-war in Barcelona's favour.

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  • Rivaldo: from Deportivo to Catalan glory

    Before joining Barcelona, Rivaldo was one of the brightest rising talents in Spanish football with Deportivo La Coruña. That form turned him into a target for Real Madrid.

    Barcelona proved the most decisive in the race to sign him in 1997, and the Brazilian went on to begin an exceptional career in the shirt of the Catalan club.

    Over the following years, Rivaldo grew into one of the best players in the world. He won the Ballon d'Or and left a distinguished mark on Barcelona's history.

  • Ronaldinho: the signing that changed Barcelona's course

    In the summer of 2003, Ronaldinho ranked among the most sought-after players in Europe following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona chasing his signature.

    The Brazilian chose the Camp Nou. That decision transformed the future of a Catalan club then struggling on both the sporting and institutional fronts.

    Ronaldinho dragged Barcelona back towards the summit. He became the leader of a project to restore the club's status, laying the foundations for the team that would later showcase the emergence of Lionel Messi.

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  • Seydou Keita: the first piece of Guardiola's project

    His performances at Sevilla turned Seydou Keita into one of Europe's most coveted midfielders. Physical strength, work rate and versatility made him a target for the continent's biggest clubs.

    Barcelona won the race. They signed the Mali international in 2008, and Keita became one of the first pieces of Pep Guardiola's new project.

  • Eto'o: Real Madrid's mistake turns into a nightmare

    Samuel Eto'o's story matters more than most. The Cameroonian striker came through Real Madrid's academy, yet the first team never gave him a proper look.

    A loan move followed, then he lit up Real Mallorca and turned himself into one of the finest strikers in Europe.

    Barcelona swooped in 2004. There, Eto'o found the perfect setting to unlock everything he had, growing into one of the most influential forwards in the club's history. Many still rank his exit as one of the biggest chances Real Madrid ever let slip.

  • Dani Alves: a deal that could have taken another path

    Having established himself as one of the world's finest full-backs at Sevilla, Dani Alves later revealed how close he came to joining Real Madrid.

    The deal collapsed. He signed for Barcelona instead in 2008.

    At the Camp Nou, the Brazilian wrote one of the most successful chapters of his career, racking up league and Champions League titles to become a key figure of the Guardiola era.

    His path, Alves admitted, could have looked completely different had he ended up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

  • David Villa: the Madrid target who ended up at Camp Nou

    For years, David Villa sat near the top of Real Madrid's shopping list, a striker who had turned himself into one of Europe's deadliest finishers in a Valencia shirt.

    Time and again the Spaniard was linked with the Santiago Bernabeu. The talks never broke Madrid's way.

    Barcelona pounced in 2010. Villa joined Guardiola's side and slotted into the group that went on to be crowned champions of La Liga and the Champions League.

  • Luis Suárez: Barcelona settle the top-scorer battle

    An exceptional season with Liverpool turned Luis Suarez into one of the most sought-after strikers in the world, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both circling.

    The Uruguayan chose Barcelona in 2014. The deal quickly proved its worth.

    Settled with his family and comfortable living in Catalonia, Suarez eased into life at the club before forming the famous "MSN" trio with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

    He went on to become one of Barcelona's most prolific goalscorers of the modern era.

  • André Gomes: a Catalan victory in the transfer market

    Both Barcelona and Real Madrid tracked André Gomes during his time at Valencia, before the race ended with his move to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2016.

    Barcelona sealed the deal for 35 million euros, plus add-ons, one of the most notable transfers in which the Catalan club got the better of their rivals.

    At his unveiling, Gomes explained that Barcelona's footballing philosophy chimed more closely with the way he understands the game, pointing to the sporting side as a key factor in his decision.

  • Cesc Fàbregas: the return he wanted more than any other

    Cesc Fàbregas's story was different. It was tied to the player's clear desire to return to the club where he was brought up.

    Real Madrid studied the possibility of signing him during his brilliant spell with Arsenal, but the Spanish midfielder never hid where his heart lay. His priority was a return to Barcelona.

    Back in 2010, the newspaper "AS" reported that Fàbregas had confirmed his desire to return to the Camp Nou, admitting that giving up such an opportunity would be difficult.

    A year later, his wish came true. Fàbregas returned to Barcelona after years of shining in England.

  • Neymar: one of the fiercest battles

    Few transfer battles between Barcelona and Real Madrid have raged quite like the fight for Neymar.

    Los Blancos pulled out all the stops to lure the Brazilian to the Bernabeu, but in 2013 he plumped for Barcelona.

    As "AS" reported at the time, Neymar had for years made no secret of his admiration for Lionel Messi and Barcelona's style of play. His father confirmed his son had chosen the club he felt suited his characteristics and his game best.

    Neymar's arrival at Camp Nou settled the matter. It stands as one of Barcelona's most notable off-the-pitch wins over Real Madrid.

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