Rodri is surprisingly close to joining Barcelona, despite reports over recent days linking the Manchester City star with a move to Real Madrid.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Rodri is sold on the Catalan club's project and has given the green light for their management to open talks with Manchester City over a transfer.

Barcelona reckon they have cleared the biggest hurdle standing in the way: pinning down exactly what Rodri wants.

Their summer priority remains bolstering the attack. But the chance to land one of the best midfielders in the world has forced the club into a serious look at the deal.

Rodri fits Hansi Flick's project on every level, from quality to experience to leadership. Reports also suggest Barcelona have pushed to get the deal done to cover the absence of Dutch midfield star Frenkie de Jong through injury.