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'Like a trilogy of romantic comedies' - Roc Nation agent reveals why Vinicius Jr chose Real Madrid renewal over Arsenal and PSG interest
The romance behind Vinicius Junior’s Madrid commitment
In the world of high-stakes football representation, few agencies have made as significant an impact recently as Roc Nation Sports. Founded by American mogul Jay-Z, the agency has rapidly ascended into the global top ten, managing some of the most valuable assets in the sport. At the heart of their success is Viniciur, whose recent contract extension with Madrid until 2032 was a landmark deal for both the player and the agency. Despite the swirling rumours and the massive financial packages offered by rivals, the agency maintained that the Brazilian international never truly considered leaving.
"This was a process managed by our chief executive, Federico Pena. This operation between Vini and Real Madrid was like a trilogy of romance movies. In the course of the movies there are conflicts, there are questions, there are some obstacles, impediments or hang-ups. But we all know how the movie is going to end: with a big kiss and everyone’s happiness,” Freitas revealed in an interview with Marca.
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Real Madrid as the ultimate destination for stars
The agency’s influence at Valdebebas extends beyond just Vinicius. This summer also saw the record-breaking arrival of Yan Diomande, another Roc Nation client who became the most expensive signing in Madrid's history. Freitas explained that the agency’s philosophy involves treating their athletes as more than just footballers, aiming to turn them into global icons similar to the stars of the NBA and NFL. This approach was central to navigating the interest from other European giants.
Freitas was candid about how the hierarchy of world football played a role in these negotiations. "Many of the most important, richest and most qualified clubs in the world showed interest in Yan. But I always say that for players, Real Madrid is the Pele of clubs. When you talk to players about clubs, it’s similar to talking to players who played with Pele. When interest from Real Madrid arises, there is nothing else for other clubs to do. The players want to come to Madrid and we have to look for what is necessary for the player to come," he stated.
Identifying the comet among the stars
Tracking and securing talent like Diomande requires a specialized scouting and management approach. Roc Nation identified the defender during his tenure in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, recognizing a generational talent that stood out even among other elite prospects. Freitas likened the discovery to a rare celestial event, suggesting that the player possesses a unique ability to disrupt modern tactical setups. The agency even moved staff to Germany to build a personalized support structure for Diomande, ensuring his market value reflected his potential before the record-shattering move to Spain was finalized.
"We are always looking at the stars, but looking at the stars, a comet appears. I can say that Yan, among the stars, is like a comet, a Halley that is found every 8 or 10 years. And when the possibility of working with him came to us, we didn’t think twice. Yan is a player who can bring a lot of surprises to Madrid," Freitas explained.
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Setting new benchmarks in the transfer market
The business conducted by Roc Nation this summer represents a shift in how agencies operate within the European market. By securing four new contracts for their seven most valuable assets—including Martinelli’s €70 million move to Saudi Arabia and Malick Fofana’s €30 million switch to Sunderland—the agency has proven its ability to move players across diverse markets. However, it is the Diomande deal that Freitas believes will be remembered as a turning point for the industry.
"Certainly, it is a milestone in world football, because Real Madrid is a club that generates milestones in this century. Real Madrid is the driver of the directions of world football. And we think that in 2, 3, or 4 years, we are going to look at other signings from other big clubs like Madrid, who are going to be inspired by this one of Yan. Not only for the amount, but for being for players with little time as professionals," Freitas concluded.
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