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'Azzurri revolution!' – Roberto Mancini prepares shock call-ups for 10 uncapped talents
Mancini predicted to start Azzurri revolution
An Azzurri revolution is predicted as Roberto Mancini prepares to name an expanded 30-man Italy squad for four UEFA Nations League fixtures. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the manager has travelled extensively across Europe to monitor potential new additions for the national team.
Facing Belgium, Turkey, and France in quick succession, Mancini is tipped to introduce fresh blood to manage squad rotation.
Several young talents who have yet to earn a senior international cap are predicted to feature in the squad.
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Tresoldi and Cisse tipped for dual-national call-ups
Among the prominent names tipped for a first call-up is Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, who has agreed to represent Italy after playing for Germany at Under-21 level. Treviso-born attacking prospect Alphadjo Cisse and Sporting CP midfielder Issa Doumbia are also predicted targets.
These projected inclusions highlight an aggressive effort to lock down top dual-national talents for the national team.
Young talents in frame for maiden caps
The list of potential debutants includes Brentford right-back Michael Kayode, Como playmaker Mattia Liberali, and Napoli midfielder Antonio Vergara. Roma Primavera defender Emanuele Lulli and Cagliari loanee Alessandro Romano are also tipped as possibilities.
Liverpool centre-back Giovanni Leoni is reported to have a chance of inclusion despite his injury recovery, while Aston Villa left-back Matteo Ruggeri remains in contention.
Uncapped goalkeepers Marco Carnesecchi and Elia Caprile are also predicted to be in the frame for squad spots.
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Packed schedule offers debut opportunities
Italy are set to open their Nations League campaign against Belgium on 25 September before away fixtures against Turkey and France, concluding with a home tie against Turkey on 5 October.
The demanding four-match schedule provides ideal conditions for Mancini to hand competitive minutes to incoming debutants.
The upcoming squad announcement is expected to signal an exciting new phase of youth integration for the senior national team.
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