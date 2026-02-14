Roberto De Zerbi's brutal treatment of ex-Marseille star revealed following fiery Italian's acrimonious exit

De Zerbi's time at Marseille did not unravel quietly and one moment in particular involving Murillo has come to symbolise how relations behind the scenes deteriorated.

During a post-match video analysis session, the Italian coach singled out the Panama international in front of the squad and directly questioned both his performances and mentality. According to accounts from within the dressing room, De Zerbi bluntly informed the defender he was not part of his plans moving forward.

Murillo was reportedly stunned by the exchange, which occurred in front of team-mates rather than privately. The incident created an immediate ripple inside the squad and quickly became a talking point among players already struggling to adapt to the coach's extremely demanding approach.

De Zerbi's coaching style has always been intense, but at Marseille it increasingly turned confrontational as results fluctuated. Training sessions were described as relentless and video meetings particularly forensic, with individuals frequently called out for positional mistakes or lapses in concentration.

For Murillo, the public nature of the criticism was the key issue. The defender had been a regular part of the rotation and believed he was fulfilling his boss' tactical instructions, making the declaration about his future all the more jarring. From that point onward, relations between coach and squad began to visibly fracture.