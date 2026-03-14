Rob Mac reveals hilarious X-rated note he pinned inside Wrexham's stadium to ensure he didn't break commentary 'rule' during Sky Sports appearance

Sharing the image on social media, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator made it clear that keeping the broadcast clean was his primary objective for the evening. Mac captioned the post by stating: "There’s only one rule tonight", with a picture of him pointing to a sign that reads "Don't say f*ck". It was a necessary precaution for a pair known for their colourful language in the Welcome to Wrexham documentary, especially given the high-octane environment of a crucial Championship fixture.

The owners were clearly feeling the pressure of the new gig, admitting to being "terrified" during a pre-match interview. Despite their global fame, they confessed that live sports broadcasting was a different beast entirely.