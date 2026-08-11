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'Fulfilling a dream' - River Plate sign Thiago Almada from Atletico Madrid in €20m deal
Landmark deal seals return
River have officially completed the landmark signing of Almada from Atletico in a deal estimated to be worth around €20m (£17m/$23m). The 25-year-old attacking midfielder signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Estadio Mas Monumental that will run until 31 December 2030. The move represents one of the biggest sporting investments ever made by the Argentine giants to reinforce their attacking options.
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Midfielder expresses immense gratitude
The playmaker's return to his homeland marks the start of a new chapter following an 18-month spell in European football, which began when he joined Lyon on loan from Brazilian side Botafogo in January 2025 before securing a permanent transfer to Atletico six months later.
Speaking to the club's official media after signing his contract on Monday, the midfielder expressed his pride at joining El Millonario: "I'm very happy to be here. I'm fulfilling a dream of playing for a club like River Plate. I wanted to thank you for your support."
International star joins project
The arrival of Almada, a 2022 World Cup winner who recently helped Argentina finish as runners-up in 2026, brings a touch of world-class quality rarely seen in South American domestic football. El Millonario's attacking unit now gains a versatile weapon capable of unlocking stubborn defences, whether operating as a central playmaker or out wide. This marquee move is an emphatic statement of River's grand ambition to re-establish total continental dominance, having last lifted the Copa Libertadores back in 2018.
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Coudet integrates new playmaker
Almada is scheduled to report straight to first-team training under head coach Eduardo Coudet to begin adapting to the team's tactical system. The arrival of an established international star is expected to boost River's creative output as they prepare for a demanding schedule across domestic competition and the Copa Sudamericana. Coudet must now find the optimal role to ensure Almada delivers an immediate impact on the pitch.
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