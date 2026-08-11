Risk or confidence? Flick opens the door to surprises to compensate for Lewandowski

Barcelona have staked almost all their cards on signing Julian Alvarez, viewing him as the ideal solution to fill the anticipated void up front. The path to the deal, though, looks fiendishly complicated from the outset. Atletico Madrid have no desire to negotiate with Barcelona over selling the player in the first place.

Alvarez may be pushing hard for a move to Spotify Camp Nou, but the player's wish alone does not appear enough to open the door. Atletico have no intention of easily giving up one of their most important attacking assets.

Real Madrid have made matters worse. They entered the picture at the start of the summer with a 150 million euro offer for Alvarez, a bid that raised the financial expectations around the player and left Atletico even more insistent on landing a huge sum before sanctioning his departure.

That 150 million euro equation looks almost impossible for Barcelona. It is extremely difficult to imagine the Catalan board agreeing to pay such a figure for a single deal, particularly given the financial complications the club faces and its need to handle the transfer file cautiously.

So Barcelona find themselves facing a difficult equation. The player wants to move, his club does not want to negotiate, and his potential price exceeds the resources available to the Catalan board. Between all three, the centre-forward position remains without a clear solution.

Deco does not appear to have a clear alternative should the Alvarez deal collapse. True, the newspapers have linked the sporting director's club with Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, but that talk seems closer to rumour than to a genuine deal in the making, especially as the player is regarded as untouchable within the Italian club.

With the options dwindling, Flick may be forced to turn to unconventional solutions rather than wait for a new centre-forward to arrive before the start of the season.