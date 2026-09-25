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Khaled Mahmoud

'Send me the medal!' - Rio Ferdinand and Jose Enrique demand Man Utd and Liverpool be awarded Premier League titles after Man City verdict

R. Ferdinand
J. Enrique
Manchester United
Manchester City
Liverpool
Premier League

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and ex-Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique have led calls for the Premier League to retrospectively award their former clubs championship titles. The demands come in the wake of a bombshell verdict that found Manchester City guilty of nearly all financial misconduct charges brought against them.

  • Ferdinand calls for trophy cabinet update

    Manchester United legend Ferdinand wasted little time in reacting to the landmark verdict, as former Premier League stars spoke out after Manchester City were found guilty of all but one of the 115 financial misconduct chargesRio Ferdinand and Jose Enrique want Manchester United and Liverpool awarded Premier League titles after Manchester City were found guilty of financial breaches..

    Taking to social media platform X, Ferdinand made his feelings clear regarding the potential redistribution of silverware, having played a key role when United finished runners-up to City in the dramatics of the 2011-12 Premier League season. The retired defender expressed his desire to see his medal count increased following the official ruling on City's financial conduct during that era, writing: 'Another premier league medal to be added to the cabinet.'



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    Enrique joins the calls for justice

    The sentiment is shared on Merseyside, where former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has also voiced his demands for retrospective honours. Enrique was a key figure for the Reds during the 2013-14 season, a campaign that remains etched in the memory of supporters for the narrow miss under Brendan Rodgers. Liverpool finished just two points behind Manchester City that year, following a dramatic late-season collapse that included the infamous defeat to Chelsea at Anfield.

    Enrique took to social media to share his excitement, posting a message alongside a manipulated image of himself polishing the Premier League trophy. The Spaniard, who spent five years at the club, made no secret of his expectations for the league authorities. Enrique posted: 'Is already here!!! Thank you premier league and send me the medal soon too.'



  • Unprecedented sanctions loom for City

    While the calls for retrospective titles grow louder from former players and rival supporters, the Premier League has yet to announce any formal sanctions following the guilty ruling. However, potential punishments are reported to range from heavy fines to major points deductions or even relegation.

    Manchester City have already issued a statement as they consider their legal options, including a potential challenge to the ruling.

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  • Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    City shine on the pitch despite off-field drama

    On the pitch, City currently lead the 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a perfect record of five wins from five, while Liverpool sit sixth with two victories and United trail in 12th place having managed just a single win.