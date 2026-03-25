Rio Ferdinand insists 'Neymar could do things Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi couldn't' as he disagrees with Wayne Rooney's 'not top player' assessment

During the latest episode of his podcast, "Rio Ferdinand Presents", the 47-year-old explained that Neymar’s near-superhuman capabilities on the ball once set him apart from every other contemporary, including Messi and Ronaldo at times. "I don't think it was a Wayne vs. Neymar conversation; I don't think it was that," Ferdinand said. "I'm one of Wayne's biggest admirers and shout the loudest about Wayne when we're talking about what he's done, what he's achieved when you put him up against other greats, okay.

"But I have to say that Neymar could do things that no other player in the world could do. And I'm talking about Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of, he could do things that those two couldn't do, right?

"There's a time when you're looking at him and thinking, 'Right, this is the heir to the throne.' Like, he was that close at a certain point in his career when he was at Barca."