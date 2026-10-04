From U21s to Three Lions! Man City's Rico Lewis ends two-year England exile as Thomas Tuchel drafts in cover

For Lewis, this inclusion represents the end of a lengthy hiatus from the senior international stage. Although he is already a familiar face around St George's Park with five senior caps to his name, he has not featured for the Three Lions since November 2024. His last outing came during a convincing 3-0 victory over Greece, where he demonstrated his adaptability by slotting in at left-back, a performance that remains his most recent contribution to the senior side before Tuchel's arrival.

At the club level, Lewis' opportunities have been hard to come by this season, having managed just three appearances for Manchester City so far. His only full 90 minutes came in the Carabao Cup tie against Norwich City, while his Premier League action was restricted to a 57-minute outing against Bournemouth on the opening day. His remaining minutes came in the Community Shield, where he featured for 30 minutes against Arsenal.