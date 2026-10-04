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From U21s to Three Lions! Man City's Rico Lewis ends two-year England exile as Thomas Tuchel drafts in cover
Tuchel turns to versatile City star
Tuchel has officially bolstered his defensive options by promoting Manchester City youngster Lewis to the senior England squad. The decision comes ahead of Tuesday's international fixture against the Czech Republic, with Lewis stepping up from the Under-21 ranks to provide much-needed cover.
The call-up serves as a direct response to a fitness concern within the squad involving another City talent. Initially, Tuchel and the England coaching staff had opted against bringing in a replacement for O'Reilly ahead of Saturday's 7-0 thrashing of Croatia. However, the tactical requirements for the upcoming fixture against the Czech Republic prompted a change of heart. Lewis now joins the senior camp with the momentum of having helped the Under-21s secure their place at the 2027 European Championships during the current break.
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End of a long wait for Lewis
For Lewis, this inclusion represents the end of a lengthy hiatus from the senior international stage. Although he is already a familiar face around St George's Park with five senior caps to his name, he has not featured for the Three Lions since November 2024. His last outing came during a convincing 3-0 victory over Greece, where he demonstrated his adaptability by slotting in at left-back, a performance that remains his most recent contribution to the senior side before Tuchel's arrival.
At the club level, Lewis' opportunities have been hard to come by this season, having managed just three appearances for Manchester City so far. His only full 90 minutes came in the Carabao Cup tie against Norwich City, while his Premier League action was restricted to a 57-minute outing against Bournemouth on the opening day. His remaining minutes came in the Community Shield, where he featured for 30 minutes against Arsenal.
O'Reilly returns to Manchester
The vacancy in the squad was created by the unfortunate departure of O'Reilly, who was forced to withdraw before the recent 7-0 demolition of Croatia. Despite Tuchel previously vowing to 'try everything' to get the player fit for that match, the medical staff ultimately determined that he was unable to participate. The injury, described as a knock, has necessitated a return to Manchester City for further assessment to ensure the problem does not escalate into a long-term layoff.
O'Reilly's international involvement during the current break was limited to England's 3-2 defeat against Spain. Despite that setback, the young midfielder has been a prominent figure for Manchester City this season, racking up six appearances across all competitions and helping Enzo Maresca's side maintain a flawless record at the top of the Premier League table with a maximum 15 points.
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England's Nations League standings and recent form
England currently sit second in their UEFA Nations League group with six points, trailing leaders Spain, who maintain a perfect record with nine points. The Three Lions remain ahead of third-placed Croatia (three points) and bottom-side Czech Republic, who are yet to register a point. Tuchel's side previously secured a 2-0 victory over the Czechs in the reverse fixture in Prague on September 29, courtesy of goals from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane.
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